Amarillo Sod Poodles drop season opener on the road to Frisco RoughRiders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles season started in less-than-ideal fashion with a 12-4 loss down in Frisco to the RoughRiders.

The Sod Poodles started off the game on a rough note, allowing a four-run second inning spearheaded by a two-RBI single from Evan Carter.

However, Amarillo did mount something of a comeback in the innings to follow. Top prospect Jordan Lawlar hit a two-run blast in just his second at bat of the season to cut the lead in half.

That was followed by another two-run shot by Adrian Del Castillo in the following inning to tie things up at four. Unfortunately for the Sod Poodles, that would be the last of their run scoring for the night.

The RoughRiders had a monstrous seven-run fifth inning thanks in large part to a grand slam from Trevor Hauver and that proved to be the final nail in the coffin. Neither team scored through the final four innings and Frisco walked away victorious.

The biggest positive takeaway from the game for the Sod Poodles is Lawlar’s performance. Though the home run was Lawlar’s lone hit on the day, it was an early reminder of the special talent that Amarillo fans will be able to see as long as Lawlar is in AA. In addition to the home run, he finished the day with a walk and a strikeout.

The Sod Poodles will wrap up their three-game opening series with Frisco on Friday and Saturday before returning to Hodgetown next Tuesday for the home opener.

