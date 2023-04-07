Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization hosting ‘Road to Progress’ meeting for April

The Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization (AMPO) is providing two opportunities for...
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization (AMPO) is providing two opportunities for public engagement.

AMPO is holding public meetings this month for the community to discuss future transportation goals.

  • Monday, April 10, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Amarillo Downtown Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave.
  • Thursday, April 13, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Cole Community Center in Canyon, 300 16th St.

The AMPO is a federally-mandated organization responsible for transportation policy in metropolitan areas.

“The main focus of these public meetings is to help determine a mission and goals for Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle’s transportation systems,” said COA AMPO Director Travis Muno. “We encourage residents to discuss the transportation needs they feel are important and projects that could address transportation needs.”

For more information, click here.

