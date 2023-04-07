UPDATE: Washington state federal judge orders to keep access to abortion pill, counters Texas judge ruling

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal judge in Washington state orders officials to keep access to abortion pill mifepristone, opposing a ruling from a federal judge in Texas.

Earlier today, an Amarillo federal judge ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion medication mifepristone.

According to The Associated Press, the judge signed an injunction directing the FDA to hold mifepristone’s approval while a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the drug continues. But the immediate impact of the ruling was unclear.

He didn’t go as far as the plaintiffs wanted by withdrawing or suspending the approvals of chemical abortion drugs and removing them from the list of approved drugs.

According to the release, the judges ruling does not immediately go into effect.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk gave the government seven days to appeal.

On March 15, the federal judge heard arguments on the abortion pill medication. After four hours of arguments from both sides, the judge said he would be making a ruling as soon as possible.

The Associated Press’ release says clinics and doctors that prescribe the two-drug combination have said that if mifepristone were pulled from the market, they would switch to using only the second drug, misoprostol.

The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, which was also involved in the Mississippi case that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned.

The allegation of the lawsuit states the FDA’s initial approval of mifepristone was flawed because it did not adequately review its safety risks.

“By illegally approving dangerous chemical abortion drugs, the FDA put women and girls in harm’s way, and it’s high time the agency is held accountable for its reckless actions. Pregnancy is not an illness, and chemical abortion drugs don’t provide a therapeutic benefit—they can pose serious and life-threatening complications to the mother, in addition to ending a baby’s life. The FDA never had the authority to approve these hazardous drugs and remove important safeguards. This is a significant victory for the doctors and medical associations we represent and more importantly, the health and safety of women and girls.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.