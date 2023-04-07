Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

UPDATE: Washington state federal judge orders to keep access to abortion pill, counters Texas judge ruling

An Amarillo federal judge has ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion medication...
An Amarillo federal judge has ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion medication mifepristone.(Michelle Mishina-Kunz, New York Times)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal judge in Washington state orders officials to keep access to abortion pill mifepristone, opposing a ruling from a federal judge in Texas.

Earlier today, an Amarillo federal judge ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion medication mifepristone.

According to The Associated Press, the judge signed an injunction directing the FDA to hold mifepristone’s approval while a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the drug continues. But the immediate impact of the ruling was unclear.

He didn’t go as far as the plaintiffs wanted by withdrawing or suspending the approvals of chemical abortion drugs and removing them from the list of approved drugs.

According to the release, the judges ruling does not immediately go into effect.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk gave the government seven days to appeal.

On March 15, the federal judge heard arguments on the abortion pill medication. After four hours of arguments from both sides, the judge said he would be making a ruling as soon as possible.

The Associated Press’ release says clinics and doctors that prescribe the two-drug combination have said that if mifepristone were pulled from the market, they would switch to using only the second drug, misoprostol.

The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, which was also involved in the Mississippi case that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned.

The allegation of the lawsuit states the FDA’s initial approval of mifepristone was flawed because it did not adequately review its safety risks.

“By illegally approving dangerous chemical abortion drugs, the FDA put women and girls in harm’s way, and it’s high time the agency is held accountable for its reckless actions. Pregnancy is not an illness, and chemical abortion drugs don’t provide a therapeutic benefit—they can pose serious and life-threatening complications to the mother, in addition to ending a baby’s life. The FDA never had the authority to approve these hazardous drugs and remove important safeguards. This is a significant victory for the doctors and medical associations we represent and more importantly, the health and safety of women and girls.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Cory Blake Graves
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on assault charges in custody
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police: Suspect arrested, accused of killing elderly man in early February
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment

Latest News

After a three year hiatus because of COVID, the Webb family in Hedley is hosting their 34th...
Webb Shooting Preserve hosts annual Easter party for the public this weekend
Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 90% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
A Clovis man who was wanted for robbing an Allsup’s at gunpoint has been arrested.
Clovis man wanted for robbing Allsup’s at gunpoint has been arrested
Recent severe wind combined with persistent drought conditions has damaged some of the...
Extreme wind and persistent drought in Panhandle causes wheat crop to suffer