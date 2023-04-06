WT student helps those in need by starting ‘Sleeping Bags of Blessings’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have lived in the Panhandle long enough you know that come springtime doesn’t always mean warmer weather.

West Texas A&M senior student, Caleb Frick is looking out for people who are suffering from the cold.

After volunteering at Faith City Mission in late November of 2021, Frick saw the need for bigger and warmer blankets and sleeping bags for the homeless in Amarillo.

After collecting some from home and spreading the word through word of mouth and social media, Frick has donated over 100 blankets and sleeping bags to those in need over the last year.

“I have a roof over my head every night and warmth, and heating, and air, and it is stuff that we take for grated that we don’t ever really think about. It’s the higher calling to help others and think of others before we think of ourselves,” says Frick.

He goes onto say collecting and donating blankets and sleeping bags is a way he likes to serve others and share his Christian faith.

On a Sunday before church, Frick was making his rounds, looking those in need around the North Heights area.

He says his latest interaction was unexpected, but rewarding.

“There was a guy on the streets, so I pulled over and asked him, I was like, hey, I have a bunch of blankets and sleeping bags, do you know anywhere I can take them? And so he hopped in my truck, and we went to two or three different houses and passed them out. Then they were passing them out to other people. It was very random, and he was very grateful,” says Frick.

Frick says one of his goals is to serve a larger audience.

“I want to help other people out and I want people to see Jesus in me,” says Frick.

The next thing he wants to strive for is turning this project into a non-profit.

“I think a nonprofit could be on the rise and but I’m not exactly sure when or how it would happened; but I trust God to provide the means for that if that’s the direction it needs to go,” says Frick.

Along with driving around the city and surrounding areas to help those in need, he also donates supplies to local churches.

Even when Frick receives monetary donations, he spends it on brand new sleeping bags.

When giving to those in need, he asks them not to sell the supplies for money, but instead give them as gifts to the next person in need.

If you have new, used, or just extra sleeping bags or blankets lying around and want to help Caleb with his mission, you can:

Drop off at this temporary location: 1505 4th Avenue

For pick up, text or call: (806) 679-0080

or email: calebfrick17@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.