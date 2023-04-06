United Way’s Youth Leadership provides grant of $68,000 to nonprofits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several area non profits were on the receiving end of the United Way’s Youth Leadership Fundraising initiative.

The Youth Leadership Cabinet Students of Amarillo and Canyon reviewed submissions, met with the program directors and then early last month finalized their selections.

Cabinet members then allocated $68,000 to those non-profits.

The money raised was done in part by children and teens throughout our area schools, learning about philanthropy at an early age.

“I will say our elementary schools they’re our top hitters. Kindergarten to fifth grade has really seen what their community has gone through the last few years and they didn’t know how to be part of the solution, this gives them the opportunity to be part of the solution,” said Raul Rodarte-Suto, comm. initiative manager for United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.

“Without the exposure at a young age, there isn’t as much hope for the future. So, by introducing these concepts of philanthropy and need within communities to younger children, the ideas are planted in their minds they’re going to be more apt to making a difference in their future once they have more control in society,” said Max Engelbrecht, senior of United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet.

