VIDEO: Tascosa takes down Caprock in 6-0 shutout
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels took down Caprock on Wednesday 6-0.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was pushed back due to weather.

Rebels Andrew Merrell, Jay Adams, and Ryan Wingate each contributed RBIs in the win with Adams and Merrell each coming up just short of leaving the yard with their respective RBI doubles.

With the loss, the Longhorns now move into last place in the district standings.

Now, the Rebels and Longhorns set to face off once more on Thursday for back-to-back games ahead of the Easter holiday.

