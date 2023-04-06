SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randon Johnson, Mike Roden and Dennis Humphrey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Randon Johnson, Mike Roden and Dennis Humphrey on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Randon Johnson, Amarillo High Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Johnson on today’s upcoming game against Palo Duro and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike Roden on the upcoming coverage for this week’s baseball and softball games, including Track and Field.

Dennis Humphrey, Sod Poodles On-Field Emcee:

We chat with Humphrey on the new colors the Sod Poodles squad will be representing, the season start and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.