SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randon Johnson, Mike Roden and Dennis Humphrey

If you missed today’s interviews with Randon Johnson, Mike Roden and Dennis Humphrey on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Randon Johnson, Mike Roden and Dennis Humphrey on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Randon Johnson, Amarillo High Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Johnson on today’s upcoming game against Palo Duro and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike Roden on the upcoming coverage for this week’s baseball and softball games, including Track and Field.

Dennis Humphrey, Sod Poodles On-Field Emcee:

We chat with Humphrey on the new colors the Sod Poodles squad will be representing, the season start and more!

