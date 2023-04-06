Slowly Warming Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see temperatures closer to average today, with highs in the low to mid 60′s with lots of sunshine and fairly calm winds. We’ll see fairly similar conditions for Good Friday before the significant warm-up comes into our area. Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures rebounding back into the 70′s (and maybe the 80′s for some) with winds staying on the calm side throughout the weekend, making for a gorgeous Easter forecast. Unfortunately, precipitation chances remain practically nonexistent over the next several days.

