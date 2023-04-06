Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Slowly Warming Up

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see temperatures closer to average today, with highs in the low to mid 60′s with lots of sunshine and fairly calm winds. We’ll see fairly similar conditions for Good Friday before the significant warm-up comes into our area. Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures rebounding back into the 70′s (and maybe the 80′s for some) with winds staying on the calm side throughout the weekend, making for a gorgeous Easter forecast. Unfortunately, precipitation chances remain practically nonexistent over the next several days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 65% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating three drive-by shootings that happened earlier today.
Officials investigating 3 possible drive-by shootings in Amarillo

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warming Trend
Much Warmer Ahead
Warming Trend
Gracie’s Project helping move influx of dogs and live stock after fire evacuation
Gracie’s Project helping move influx of dogs and livestock after fire evacuation