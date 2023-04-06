Who's Hiring?
Sawyer Shipman throws one-hitter in Sandies 10-0 win over Dons

VIDEO: Sawyer Shipman throws one-hitter in Sandies 10-0 win over Dons
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies took down the Caprock Longhorns at Sandie Field on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory by run rule.

The game was called in the sixth inning after an RBI single from Zach Swinney officially put the Sandies over the 10-run threshold to end the contest.

The star of the game was Sandies pitcher Sawyer Shipman, who struck out seven batters in route to a one-hitter on the mound.

“He’s starting to become a really really fierce competitor.” Amarillo High head coach Randon Johnson said of his star pitcher after the dominant performance. “[We’re] really seeing our guys really feeding off that. He’s a great guy to have out there with the ball in his hand.”

It was a measure of revenge for the Sandies, as the Dons defeated Amarillo High in the previous matchup for the first time in 22 years. The win marks the fifth straight for the Sandies after that loss to the Dons.

Amarillo High and Palo Duro will play again on Thursday at Palo Duro.

