Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Robinson police say ‘no immediate threat to community’ after burning body discovered

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Police Department on Thursday said “there is no immediate threat to the community” after officers found a burning body.

The gruesome discovery was made at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a brush fire behind “dirt work” near the end of Heston Circle.

When the officers arrived, they discovered the burning body and immediately extinguished the fire.

Police did not provide identifying information regarding the body.

“The Robinson Police Department believes this is an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the community,” a Facebook post states.

If anyone has any information that will assist with the investigation, they are asked to contact the Robinson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 662-0525.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 75% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

The new camp director is hopeful to teach young girls communication and leadership skills...
Panhandle native and Girl Scout alumni serving as director for Camp Kiwanis this summer
As we told you yesterday, Greenbelt Lake is looking for help with its low water level, and...
Greenbelt Lake receive $18 million aid grant to help low water level issues
Potter County officials are warning residents about a scam that says the victim is under...
Potter County officials warn of ‘money laundering and drug trafficking’ scam
Clovis police are looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery at a Allsup’s store.
Clovis police looking for man wanted for armed robbery
Several area non profits were on the receiving end of the United Way’s Youth Leadership...
United Way’s Youth Leadership provides grant of $68,000 to nonprofits