Robinson police say ‘no immediate threat to community’ after burning body discovered

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Police Department on Thursday said “there is no immediate threat to the community” after officers found a burning body.

The gruesome discovery was made at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a brush fire behind “dirt work” near the end of Heston Circle.

When the officers arrived, they discovered the burning body and immediately extinguished the fire.

Police did not provide identifying information regarding the body.

“The Robinson Police Department believes this is an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the community,” a Facebook post states.

If anyone has any information that will assist with the investigation, they are asked to contact the Robinson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 662-0525.

