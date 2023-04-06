Who's Hiring?
Registry available for free Powerpuff Mechanic workshop for women

The Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting the Powerpuff Mechanics workshop this coming Tuesday.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting the Powerpuff Mechanics workshop this coming Tuesday.

The workshop will be Tuesday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Center for Advancement on SW 7th Ave.

The free workshop is for women only that covers a variety of topics including:

  • Understanding your vehicle owners manual
  • Controls
  • Warning lights
  • Checking oil and other fluids
  • Air filters
  • Battery maintenance
  • Checking tire pressure
  • Tire wear
  • Changing wiper blades and more

To register call Kim at 806-358-7803 or email at cfa@sharinghopeministry.org

