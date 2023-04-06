Registry available for free Powerpuff Mechanic workshop for women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting the Powerpuff Mechanics workshop this coming Tuesday.

The workshop will be Tuesday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Center for Advancement on SW 7th Ave.

The free workshop is for women only that covers a variety of topics including:

Understanding your vehicle owners manual

Controls

Warning lights

Checking oil and other fluids

Air filters

Battery maintenance

Checking tire pressure

Tire wear

Changing wiper blades and more

To register call Kim at 806-358-7803 or email at cfa@sharinghopeministry.org

