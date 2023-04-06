Public invited to appeal, comment on Flood Maps in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The public is invited to participate in the 90-day appeal and comment periods on the Flood Insurance Rate Maps in Roosevelt County.

Revised Preliminary flood risk information and updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps are available for review.

The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials.

The 90-day appeal and comment period will begin on or around April 5, for the City of Causey; and the unincorporated areas of Roosevelt County. Appeals and comments may be submitted through July 4.

The 90-day appeal and comment period will begin on or around April 7, for the Village of Dora. Appeals and comments may be submitted through July 6.

Residents may submit an appeal if they consider modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

To review the preliminary maps or submit appeals and comments, click here.

To use a live chat service about flood maps, click here.

