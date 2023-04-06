Potter County officials warn of ‘money laundering and drug trafficking’ scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials are warning residents about a scam that says the victim is under investigation for money laundering and drug trafficking.

According to officials, the scammers are sending messages saying the person’s Amazon account was hacked.

If you respond to the message, they transfer you to a fraudulent OIG Federal Agent who says you are under investigation for money laundering and drug trafficking.

The release say you are then asked for personal information relating to bank accounts and specific identification.

OIG Agents David Freeman and Gary Wilson are the names being used for this scam.

If you think you are being scammed call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.

