Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter County officials warn of ‘money laundering and drug trafficking’ scam

Potter County officials are warning residents about a scam that says the victim is under...
Potter County officials are warning residents about a scam that says the victim is under investigation for money laundering and drug trafficking.(WAFB)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials are warning residents about a scam that says the victim is under investigation for money laundering and drug trafficking.

According to officials, the scammers are sending messages saying the person’s Amazon account was hacked.

If you respond to the message, they transfer you to a fraudulent OIG Federal Agent who says you are under investigation for money laundering and drug trafficking.

The release say you are then asked for personal information relating to bank accounts and specific identification.

OIG Agents David Freeman and Gary Wilson are the names being used for this scam.

If you think you are being scammed call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 75% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 75% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
Cory Blake Graves
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on assault charges in custody
The Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting the Powerpuff Mechanics workshop this coming Tuesday.
Registry available for free Powerpuff Mechanic workshop for women
Richard "Gramps" Leyva, 42
Hobbs police looking for man wanted on murder charge, reward available