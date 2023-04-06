Panhandle native and Girl Scout alumni serving as director for Camp Kiwanis this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new camp director is hopeful to teach young girls communication and leadership skills through various activities this summer.

“I have been doing it for over seven years as a volunteer, I’ve been privileged to be the aquatics supervisor for the last two years here at Camp Kiwanis. I am super excited to be the camp director this year,” said Amanda Larson, camp director for Camp Kiwanis.

This year, Camp Kiwanis is offering three weeks of day camp starting in June. Registration is open for girls in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We’ve been recovering from COVID-19 and so we’re trying to figure out this new norm. With day camp, this is going to be a really good step for them to start getting used to camp,” said Larson.

Camp dates are:

June 12 to June 16

June 19 to June 23

June 26 to June 30

Camp Kiwanis is also looking for summer volunteers. Available jobs include: aquatics director, archery instructor, ropes course supervisor, and horse wranglers.

To register or volunteer, click here.

