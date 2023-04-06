Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Panhandle native and Girl Scout alumni serving as director for Camp Kiwanis this summer

The new camp director is hopeful to teach young girls communication and leadership skills through various activities this summer.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new camp director is hopeful to teach young girls communication and leadership skills through various activities this summer.

“I have been doing it for over seven years as a volunteer, I’ve been privileged to be the aquatics supervisor for the last two years here at Camp Kiwanis. I am super excited to be the camp director this year,” said Amanda Larson, camp director for Camp Kiwanis.

This year, Camp Kiwanis is offering three weeks of day camp starting in June. Registration is open for girls in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We’ve been recovering from COVID-19 and so we’re trying to figure out this new norm. With day camp, this is going to be a really good step for them to start getting used to camp,” said Larson.

Camp dates are:

  • June 12 to June 16
  • June 19 to June 23
  • June 26 to June 30

Camp Kiwanis is also looking for summer volunteers. Available jobs include: aquatics director, archery instructor, ropes course supervisor, and horse wranglers.

To register or volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 75% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

The public is invited to participate in the 90-day appeal and comment periods on the Flood...
Public invited to appeal, comment on Flood Maps in Roosevelt County
Clovis police are looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery at a Allsup’s store.
Clovis police looking for man wanted for armed robbery
Federal investigators cleared Bell Textron today to continue developing an aircraft to advance...
Federal investigators clear Bell Textron to continue aircraft development for military vertical lift
The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is trying to do it’s part to combat the cases of unwanted...
Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society helping animal overpopulation with transportation program