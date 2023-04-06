Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital successful with new stem cell technology

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some have heard of regenerative medicine in humans, but here in Amarillo, one local veterinarian is utilizing stem cell technology in his patients.

For those that don’t know what stem cells do, they are cells that develop into blood, brain, bones, and all of the body’s organs.

They have the potential to repair, restore, replace, and regenerate cells and could possibly be used to treat many medical conditions and diseases.

Merten Pearson, DVM, owner and clinician at Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital is using the new technology to improve the lives of community member’s pets.

“The possibilities are just mind bogglingly endless and we are helping improve the dogs lives and their condition. It is a regenerative medicine, not a cover the symptoms medicine. It’s just next level,” says Pearson.

Essentially what happens is Doctor Pearson would take your dog or cat into surgery, take a sample of fat, and break it down using a system from Ardent Animal Health until it is only concentrated stem cells. The cells then get injected like a shot into your pet to heal anything from hip dysplasia to joint disease.

Person says he has already seen great success from patients that were pretty much paralyzed to running non-stop.

“I’ve helped a dog with a bad back, I’ve helped a dog bed joints, I’ve helped a dog the hotspots, I’ve have helped dogs and cats that had pancreatitis. Anything’s got inflammation I can usually help,” says Pearson.

One successful patient being Roux, the French bulldog.

“It could not walk on its back legs, It was dragging his back legs. It had sores on the top of its back feet, where it had been dragging itself around. So at 15 days post injection, I called the owner he says I’ve got a problem, I can’t stop the dog from running,” says Pearson.

The stem cell therapy offered can be used to treat arthritis, injuries, joint disease, hip dysplasia, and other inflammatory diseases.

“It is just so nice to actually do something that improves their health not just keeps them going, but actually makes life better. My goal is not to see how long I can keep an animal alive, my goal was to see how long I can keep an animal feeling good while it is alive. I’m all about the quality of life and that’s what this lets me do, is improve the quality of life on lots of animals,” says Pearson.

Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital also offers something called “Bank Now Save Later,” where they can store your pets stem cells now and use them later in life if they were to need treatment.

For more information on how to get started, call: (806) 457-9922 or click here to make an appointment.

