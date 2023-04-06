Hoping for some moisture

As you gear up for Easter weekend, things are looking warmer, not so windy, and hopefully rainy for some. For the rest of Thursday, we’ll drop below freezing at least one more time tonight with a low of 30°. Light southeasterly winds will dominate, along with highs climbing into the mid-60°s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend, with 70°s expected for Saturday, and maybe even 80° come Easter Sunday. For Sunday, winds might be a bit breezy out of the southeast, but this could help boost moisture. For right now, there are slight chances for some showers for parts of the area later on Sunday, so we’ll continue to monitor this, continue to check back for updates.

