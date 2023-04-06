Greenbelt Lake receive $18 million aid grant to help low water level issues

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - As we told you yesterday, Greenbelt Lake is looking for help with its low water level, and state officials voted today for $18 million in financial aid for that.

The Texas Water Development Board voted to lend the Greenbelt water authority $8 million and basically grant it $10 million. The funding will pay for three water wells and pipe connecting them to Greenbelt’s water treatment plant.

The lake serves towns in Donley, Hall and Childress counties.

