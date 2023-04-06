Federal investigators clear Bell Textron to continue aircraft development for military vertical lift

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Federal investigators cleared Bell Textron today to continue developing an aircraft to advance the future of vertical lift military aircraft.

The Government Accountability Office today denied a protest by rival manufacturer Sikorsky.

Bell test flew the V-280 Valor here, but the company is building a development facility in Grand Prairie. It’s too early to know how much assembly might be done at its Amarillo facility.

The V-280 is meant to replace the Black Hawk transport and Apache attack helicopters with a craft that flies like a helicopter and airplane like Bell’s Osprey which it makes here.

The GAO is the independent, nonpartisan investigative arm of Congress. It said today the total manufacturing contract could be worth more than $7 billion.

