Clovis police looking for man wanted for armed robbery

Clovis police are looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery at a Allsup’s store.
Clovis police are looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery at a Allsup's store.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery at a Allsup’s store.

According to officials, on March 29, at around 12:58 a.m., officers were called to the Allsup’s at N. Mitchell for a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they searched the area for the suspect after making sure the staff were safe.

The release says officers found out the store was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect was a Hispanic male, around 6′2″ to 6′3″ tall, and was wearing a two-tone gray jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

If you have any information, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

