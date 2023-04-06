Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society helping animal overpopulation with transportation program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Overpopulation and surrendering of animals continues to be an issue in our area.

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is trying to do it’s part to combat the cases of unwanted animals with their transportation program.

With two vans it carries animals from Amarillo, Plainview and Borger to out of state rescue partners.

“We send a lot of animals to Colorado, Colorado is a very responsible state, we send some to Kansas, we’re actually going all the way to Iowa this week. We’ve sent some to Washington and New York,” says Director of Operations for the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, Cynthia Clark.

During 2022, it transported over 2,000 animals across state lines, and in March they transferred around 100 dogs to other rescues.

According to APHS, animals are transferred to states like Colorado and Iowa because those areas don’t suffer from sever overpopulation like the Panhandle does.

“The need was that we just have more animals than we have homes here and there’s other states that have a higher need for animals than they have animals waiting for homes,” says Clark

The goal of this program is to increase the live release rate of the shelter here in Amarillo. As of right now the shelter has an 87 percent live release rate.

Animals are transported every Wednesday and Thursday.

Clark says the biggest issue they are facing right now is finding foster homes for the animals until they are ready to be transported.

