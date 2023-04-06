Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on assault charges

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers said a man is wanted on assault of a family member charges in Potter County.

Officials said 52-year-old Cory Blake Graves is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction charges.

Graves is described as 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, has hazel eyes, and has black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Cory Blake Graves
Cory Blake Graves(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

