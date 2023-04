AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a windy day on Tuesday, and a big cool-down behind a cold front, temperatures will warm quite a bit into next week. The weather pattern is pretty quiet. Low to mid-70s heading into the weekend, and near 90 degrees by the middle of next week. No rain in the forecast except for a very small chance of some showers on Easter Sunday.

