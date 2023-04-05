Texas Water Development Board considering aid for Greenbelt water treatment plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Water Development Board agenda for tomorrow shows $8 million in financial aid for the Greenbelt Municipal and Industrial Water Authority.

The money would go to build a wellfield and pipeline connecting the wells to the authority’s water treatment plant.

Greenbelt Lake is currently the main source of water for towns from Clarendon to Childress and is only 11 percent full, according to the board.

$10 million of the help would be in the form of a transaction resembling a grant while the other $8 million would be a low-interest loan.

