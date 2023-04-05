Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of new pediatrics clinic in Southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s a critical shortage in pediatrics, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas Tech Physicians opened up a new pediatrics clinic in southwest Amarillo to bridge that gap.

“We’ve had several prominent pediatricians retire and we just felt it was a need to increase access for families to get that care,” said Dr. Shannon Herrick, regional chair of pediatrics, TTUHSC School of Medicine.

She also says its hard to recruit new physicians to the Panhandle.

“Because of the pediatric residency program at TTUHSC, several new physicians have trained in Amarillo and have learned to love this community, as a result, we are helping bridge the gap created by the shortage of physicians,” said Dr. Herrick

The two doctors practicing at the new location are Kinsley Stepka, D.O., and Anders Leverton, M.D., both providers completed residency with the TTUHSC Department of Pediatrics.

“I grew to know a lot of families and helped a lot of families and I couldn’t let it go,” said Dr. Leverton.

He says with the shortage of pediatricians many families have to drive to Oklahoma City or Dallas.

“Finances become a concern. taking off of work, kids in school having to miss possibly multiple days just to go to the doctor is unfortunate and that also impacts children and families negatively,” said Dr. Leverton.

Texas Tech Physicians says its goal is to keep children in the area for their health care.

This new clinic is helping with that.

It features ten patient rooms and two waiting areas with services including, well-child visits, immunizations and acute visits, along with other services.

“I also do mental health care, which is lacking not just in Amarillo, but everywhere, there’s also psychiatry shortage,” said Dr. Leverton.

Dr. Leverton says he’s seen an influx of patients since the opening.

The clinic is located at 6017 Hillside Road, Suite 500 and is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the new clinic, click here or call (806) 414-9090.

