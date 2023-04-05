Tascosa cross country star Emilio Salas signs with Midwestern State

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over at Tascosa High School, one local cross country athlete made the commitment to keep running in college.

Emilio Salas signed his national letter of intent to join Southwestern University.

Salas chose Southwestern primarily for the academic value, highlighting how much he could tell the student athletes already at the university valued the education.

Now, Salas prepares to say goodbye to his teammates and coaches at Tascosa.

“Tascosa, it’s been a really big, important part of my life.” Salas said. “Just seeing people before me succeed. I mean, I’ve been on a really good team here at the school and I’ve been on a really bad team at the school. Just to have both and to appreciate both and to go through it and to overcome things... it’s such a blessing.”

“It’s kind of hard to encapsulate how important a guy like Emilio on the team is, especially being a first-year coach.” Tascosa cross country head coach Jimmie Vaughn said of his star runner. “He’s been a leader. He knows way more about cross country than I ever did coming in. He’s been able to teach me as well.”

