SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Colby Chandler, Nick Lalpuis, and Michael Mook

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Colby Chandler, Nick Lalpuis, and Michael Mook on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Colby Chandler, West Plains Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Chandler about

Nick Lalpuis, Amarillo Wranglers Director of Broadcast and Media Relations:

We chat with Nick Lalpuis about

Michael Mook, West Texas Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Mook about

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.