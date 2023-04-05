Sod Poodles host media day at Hodgetown ahead of season opener

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles season is less than 48 hours away.

The team departs for Frisco, Texas on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Thursday’s season opener against the Roughriders.

On Tuesday at Hodgetown, the Sod Poodles held media day as players from the team and manager Shawn Roof answered questions about the upcoming season.

With the roster finally set for the early part of the year, Roof is ecstatic about the group of players that he’ll have starting the season in Amarillo.

“It’s a very talented team.” Roof said of his opening day roster. “What’s kind of cool about this team is, it’s not just speed, it’s not just defense, it’s not just pitching, it’s not just power. It’s a little bit of everything. I think were gonna find different ways to win every single night. We’re not gonna rely on the three-run home run every single night. We’re gonna be able to find a way to play the small ball, we’re gonna steal bases. Some nights it’s gonna be a pitching and defensive clinic. That’s the best thing is when you’re not relying on two or three players every single night. you’re relying on 28 guys. That’s when teams come together and are special.”

One of the Arizona Diamondbacks top prospects on the roster is SS Jordan Lawlar.

The sixth overall pick from the 2021 MLB draft spent some time in Amarillo to end last season and is ready to take the lessons he learned about playing at Hodgetown into this year.

“I learned a big lesson last year. Just be yourself. Play your game.” Lawlar said of playing in one of the windiest cities in the country. “Just because that wall is a little closer with the wind blowing out, don’t try to hit a ball over there. Just keep playing your game and everything will work out. Just stay within yourself.”

The Sod Poodles will have three games with Frisco before returning home for a matchup against Corpus Christi for opening day at Hodgetown.

If you want to watch the opening game live, there’s a special promotion going on with MiLB.TV.

Sod Poodles fans will be able to stream that game free on the website.

You can also listen live to every Sod Poodles game on 102.9 The Sports Star all season long.

