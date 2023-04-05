Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lockney ISD employee accused of ‘educator misconduct’ with one or more district students

Lockney ISD logo
Lockney ISD logo(District Logo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lockney ISD employee has been placed on administrative leave while the district and local law enforcement investigate claims that they engaged in “educator misconduct relating to one or more district students.”

The district says they received multiple reports in the last week of March 2023. The employee was placed on administrative leave as of April 3.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released

You can see the complete statement from Lockney ISD below, issued on Wednesday afternoon by Superintendent Jim Baum:

During the last week of March 2023, the Lockney ISD administration received multiple reports that a District employee may have engaged in educator misconduct relating to one or more District students. Upon receipt of these reports, the District immediately informed local law enforcement.

Local law enforcement and the District simultaneously conducted investigations into the reports. On April 3, 2023, the educator was placed on administrative leave pending the District’s further investigation into the allegations. It is the District’s understanding that law enforcement’s investigation into this matter is also continuing.

The school administration is grateful for the cooperation it received from local law enforcement, and it will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and other agencies relating to educator certification to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Student safety and proper professional relationships between staff and students are top priorities to Lockney ISD. Inappropriate relationships between District employees and students are never tolerated. The District strictly enforces its student anti-harassment policies. Employees receive regular training regarding proper professional relationships, communications, and boundaries with students. The Lockney ISD administration encourages anyone with concerns of a suspected improper relationship between a staff member and a student to immediately contact the Superintendent’s office or the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

State and federal law prohibit the District from disclosing personally identifiable student information, as well as confidential personnel information. Therefore, the District cannot comment further on this matter.

Any further inquiries should be directed to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Please be assured that the District has taken steps to keep Lockney ISD students safe, and we are grateful for the prompt assistance of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Thank you for your continued support of the District and our students.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 55% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating three drive-by shootings that happened earlier today.
Officials investigating 3 possible drive-by shootings in Amarillo
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say

Latest News

Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 55% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
The city of Pampa is seeing a major economic development with its wind energy industry.
Keystone Towers brining economic development to Pampa, looks to partner with colleges
The City of Amarillo offices will be closed on Friday, April 7, in recognition for Good Friday...
City of Amarillo announces holiday services for Good Friday and Easter Sunday
Texas Water Development Board (Source: LinkedIn)
Texas Water Development Board considering aid for Greenbelt water treatment plant