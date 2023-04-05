Keystone Towers brining economic development to Pampa, looks to partner with colleges

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Pampa is seeing a major economic development with its wind energy industry.

Keystone Tower Systems recently manufactured and installed the first commercial spiral welded wind tower.

The tower was manufactured out of the company’s plant in Pampa.

Keystone’s tapered spiral welding process bring the speed, quality, and consistency of automated manufacturing to wind tower manufacturing, and as of right now Keystone is the only one using this technology.

Right now there are around 60 employees at the Pampa factory, and Keystone says next year it expects available positions may double or even tripple.

“You know we’re just trying to prepare for that and we’re very excited and can’t wait to see these things kid of unfold that we’re aware of,” says Director of Pampa EDC, Clay Rice.

Rice says that Keystone towers being in the community adds a level of economic diversity and innovation to the region, which is something that they have been working for.

“One thing we have realized through the years and one of the goals we’ve had is to work towards diversification of the economy and that’s what is happening right now,” says Rice.

As wind energy continues to grow in rural areas in Texas, Keystone is looking to recruit employees from a local college.

As Keystone continues to ramp up their production their will be a need for a staff increase.

The company reached out to Amarillo College to talk with them about partnering to set up a pipeline with their graduates.

“So we’ve started reaching out to some of the local colleges, Amarillo College is an example to see if we can start developing a pipeline of their graduates in the skilled trades to come and join us at Keystone,” says Chief Growth Officer of Keystone Tower Systems, Pete Bierden.

Some of the positions that the company will look to fill in the future include welders, machine operators, quality inspectors and mechanical engineers.

Bierden says workforce development is an important factor for Keystone as they look to move forward and grow.

