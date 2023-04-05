Gracie’s Project helping move influx of dogs and livestock after fire evacuation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tuesday night Gracie’s Project was called by Potter County to help evacuate nearly 50 dogs, and some livestock due to the fire.

The evacuation call turned into a “need to help the animals” due to the rescue being overloaded.

“It’s hard to say no when an animal is in need of help and it becomes overwhelming. When she went in with the very best of intentions with the very best heart, it’s nobody’s fault, it just happened. So now we want to step up and help her and do whatever we can to get these dogs out,’ said Cheryl Goswick , a volunteer at Gracie’s Project.

The non-profit says they spent all night helping move the animals, but they are in a safe location currently.

“It’s not an ideal situation, but they’re safe. None are doing without food, they’re not doing without water. They’re in very good shape physically. Some of them need vetting, which means they need to be spayed or neutered and they need to be caught up. So we need money for that also,” said Goswick.

Gracie’s says they are unable to move the dogs until they are all caught up with vaccinations, and other vet needs.

“Our main goal here is to get them out. We’re working with other rescues all over the country to try to see how many of these we can get up and what they need from us to be able to get them out and that will be the vetting part of it,” said Goswick.

To donate items, you can drop them off at Gracie’s Project, or to Belmar Bakery during business hours.

