Goodbye Winds!

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thanks to a cold front that has now blown through, expect much calmer conditions today, with highs in the mid to upper 50′s, lots of sunshine, and N winds at about 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures tonight will once again dip into the chilly range, where lots of place could hit at or below the freezing mark. Tomorrow and Friday look to be fairly similar with calm winds, sunshine, and highs in the 60′s. We’ll warm up from there, where we could be back into the 80′s by the second half of the weekend and going into next week.

