Farwell school bus involved in vehicle pileup due to weather, 1 minorly injured

A Farwell school bus was involved in a seven-vehicle pileup earlier this afternoon.
A Farwell school bus was involved in a seven-vehicle pileup earlier this afternoon.(Unsplash)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARWELL, Texas (KFDA) - A Farwell school bus was involved in a seven-vehicle pileup earlier this afternoon.

According to DPS and the Eastern New Mexico News, the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at around 3:45 p.m. on US Highway 70.

Cindy Barkley with DPS said “zero visibility” due to 50-mph winds blowing dirt across the road, caused the crash.

20 kids were on the bus and only one was injured. Nobody else was hurt in the pileup.

Barkley says drivers were going slow due to the weather, which is there wasn’t many injuries.

Officials closed the highway but reopened it by 5 p.m.

