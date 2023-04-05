Who's Hiring?
Family Support Services informs public of sexual assault trends through awareness events

The nonprofit is eager to educate the public and provide resources through sexual assault awareness events throughout the month of April.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The nonprofit is eager to educate the public and provide resources through sexual assault awareness events throughout the month of April.

“It can bring a lot of shame into people’s lives. But for me, it’s really exciting to be able to speak to people honestly about it being a part of what our community sees and what the solutions can be,” said Michelle Shields, director of advocacy for Family Support Services.

During April, the organization says they see an increased number of survivors who come forward. Which brings the need for the public education and awareness. The first event, ‘Believing in Survivors’ is next Monday, April 10 at West Texas A&M University.

“They’re going to have a panel there and I’ll be on the panel where we’re discussing sexual assault specifically in a campus setting which can look really different. We’re just wanting to provide information and give a safe space for people to questions so that they can be well informed should they have a friend or hear of someone who didn’t give consent or that experienced sexual assault,” said Shields.

Events planned locally include:

  • April 5 – Teal Day (wear teal)
  • April 10 – Start by Believing Q&A Panel – 6pm-7pm, Legacy Hall WTAMU
  • April 13 – Internship Fair – 11am-2pm – WTAMU
  • April 20 – Nonprofit Fair - 12pm-3pm – WTAMU
  • April 23 – Fun In The Sun – 2pm-5pm, south end of San Jacinto Park
  • April 26 – Denim Day (wear denim)
  • April 27 – My Little Black Dress Does Not Mean Yes – 7pm – The Royal Bar, 2646 Wolflin Avenue

Family Support Services remains busy for the rest of the month as they plan to move into their new building.

“We’re going to have a drop in center for people to just come in. They don’t have to have an appointment. They can see an advocate, they could do art, get on a computer, they can understand what their rights are and work on healing activities,” said Shields.

The new facility is set to open it’s doors on Monday, April 17.

