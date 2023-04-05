AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cooler and less windy for Wednesday. The Panhandle will be behind a cold front on Wednesday with temperatures as much as 20 degrees cooler and winds light by afternoon. Beginning Thursday temperatures warm through the early part of next week topping out near 90 degrees on Tuesday. No rain in the forecast but some models do suggest a chance for some showers and thunderstorms beyond the 10 day forecast period.

