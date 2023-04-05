Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo announces holiday services for Good Friday and Easter Sunday

The City of Amarillo offices will be closed on Friday, April 7, in recognition for Good Friday...
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo offices will be closed on Friday, April 7, in recognition for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

COA services will be adjusted accordingly:

  • Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday.
  • City Hall and all Amarillo Public Library (APL) locations will be closed Friday.
  • All APL locations will have normal hours of operation on Saturday (April 8). All APL locations will be closed on Sunday (April 9) for Easter Sunday.

The schedule for Solid Waste services:

  • Residential routes and polycart routes: Friday routes will be serviced Thursday (April 6). Thursday routes will be serviced Wednesday (April 5.)
  • Commercial routes: All Friday commercial routes will be serviced Thursday. Saturday routes will operate on a normal schedule.
  • The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Friday and will have normal operating hours on Saturday.
  • Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours of operation.

