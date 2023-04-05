Who's Hiring?
Central Texas Vietnam war veteran given keys to new home

Harold Lincoln and his wife, Mary, lost their home of more than 40 years from a fire in 2021
By Madison Herber
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas war veteran and his wife now have the keys to their brand new home.

Not just a home, but a mortgage-free, fully furnished home.

This comes after the Lincoln family lost their home to an electrical fire in 2021, leaving nothing but the memories they made inside.

That original house was their home for more than four decades, where they raised their eight children and later loved on their grandchildren in.

When H-E-B heard their story, they knew they wanted to help.

H-E-B has a branch called “Operation Appreciation” which provides resources and hope to struggling veterans and active military members.

“We partnered with operation finally home to see what we could do to give them something they really deserve. We want to make sure that it’s wheelchair accessible, we want to make sure things are easy to reach,” says Chelsea Fletcher with H-E-B Operation Appreciation.

They add that they sell groceries so that they can do big things beyond selling groceries.

And because of their efforts, the Lincoln family now has a new home where they can continue making memories for the year to come.

“I had to cry because I never thought this would happen,” says Mary Lincoln, the wife to Vietnam War veteran Harold Lincoln.

