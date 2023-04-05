Who's Hiring?
Calm and Pleasant Weather Ahead

By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see calm winds for the rest of the day today with temperatures topping out in the mid 50′s. Tonight will remain on the calm side with temperatures dipping into the upper 20′s to lower 30′s with clear skies to accompany the chilly temperatures. Tomorrow will likely be a few degrees warmer, with sunny skies and temperatures building into the 60′s for most of the area. The warm-up will continue into the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 70′s and 80′s by Sunday.

