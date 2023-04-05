Amarillo Museum of Art hosting annual AC, WT student and faculty exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is presenting their annual Amarillo College, West Texas A&M University Student and Faculty Exhibition.

The exhibition showcases the best works from current students and faculty.

The art exhibition will begin on April 7 with an opening reception from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with the gallery talks starting with AC at 6:45 p.m. followed by WT at 7 p.m.

The gallery will continue through April 23.

Beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

Museum hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information you can click here or call (806) 371-5392.

