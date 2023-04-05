Affiliated Foods donates 66,000 pounds of food to Catholic Charities to help the hungry in Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle hosted their annual Affiliated Food Show, a veritable feast for Catholic Charities

Each year, Affiliated Foods hosts a private food show to allow vendors to see what’s new in cuisines.

About 250 vendors participated during the one-day event on March 30, at the Amarillo Civic Center.

After the show, Affiliated Foods donates the leftover food to Catholic Charities’ Interfaith Hunger Project and other panhandle food pantries to help the hungry in the Panhandle.

Affiliated filled two semi-trucks, more than 66,000 pounds, and brought them to the CCTXP grocery store to share with other organizations.

