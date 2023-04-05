Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say

The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.
The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.(Seattle Helicopter Share via CNN Newsource)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX ISLAND, Wash. (Gray News) - A gray whale washed up on a Washington state beach over the weekend.

Researchers reported the whale’s body was found in the shallows of Fox Island in southern Puget Sound on Saturday.

An examination was conducted by biologists that revealed the adult male had been killed by blunt-force trauma likely from a vessel strike.

According to Cascadia Research Collective, a nonprofit research and educational organization, the animal was also found in a poor nutritional condition which likely contributed to it being more vulnerable to the vessel strike.

The whale, reported to be around 40 feet long, had been sighted alive in shallow waters on March 27 but died sometime between then and when it was discovered, according to the organization.

Researchers report there has been a decrease in prey available for gray whales in the area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports there have been many gray whale strandings over the past few years on the West Coast, including four so far this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 55% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating three drive-by shootings that happened earlier today.
Officials investigating 3 possible drive-by shootings in Amarillo
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say

Latest News

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 55% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
The city of Pampa is seeing a major economic development with its wind energy industry.
Keystone Towers brining economic development to Pampa, looks to partner with colleges
Lockney ISD logo
Lockney ISD employee accused of ‘educator misconduct’ with one or more district students