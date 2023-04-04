Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Xcel Tree Trimming program plays role in helping prevent outages, wildfires

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is doing their part to stop wildfires and outages through their tree trimming program.

Crews come out and clear tree limbs and debris to prevent outages, as well as lessen the chance of a wildfire fueled by overgrown vegetation.

Wes Reeves says keeping those areas clear is especially important for extremely windy days like today.

“We’re also looking for brush that grows near our poles and trying to keep that clear, just keep being aware of where these fires can start,” says Wes Reeves, Senior Media Relations Representative for Texas and New Mexico.

Xcel sends crews out to cut back limbs that could fall on power lines, causing power outages or even a wildfire due to live wire falling and sparking.

Reeves says in past year community members have lost homes and property due to brush that caught fire from a live wire and was close to the home.

Xcel Energy’s Vegetation Management group requires that a minimum clearance of six feet horizontal and 10 feet vertical from a power line.

In a press release from Xcel they say it is important people know that company employees and contractors should be the only one trimming trees if they are within six feet from powerlines.

Each Xcel community is on a five-year rotation, however they conduct trimming more frequently in some places.

Right now crews are focused on trimming in Pampa and will move to Canadian after that.

“In towns like that we have to sometimes go back into because they have so many trees of course, if you’re out more on the plains we can probably get by some places just every five years,” says Reeves.

A full list of the communities that will be in this years rotation has not been released yet, but Xcel will reach out to you before coming to your area and provide you with a phone number if you need to communicate with them at any time.

For more information on the program or to get in touch with Xcel about overgrown vegetation, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Strong winds and grass fires in the Panhandle Oklahoma area are causing travel concerns.
Strong winds and grass fires causing travel concerns in Panhandle area
The public can choose to run or walk the streets of downtown Amarillo to benefit the homeless...
The Parc hosting ‘Sole 4 Soul’ run for the homeless
Phillip Goss
Criminal Complaint: Suspect in Amarillo National Bank robbery admits to crime
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment