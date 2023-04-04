Xcel Tree Trimming program plays role in helping prevent outages, wildfires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is doing their part to stop wildfires and outages through their tree trimming program.

Crews come out and clear tree limbs and debris to prevent outages, as well as lessen the chance of a wildfire fueled by overgrown vegetation.

Wes Reeves says keeping those areas clear is especially important for extremely windy days like today.

“We’re also looking for brush that grows near our poles and trying to keep that clear, just keep being aware of where these fires can start,” says Wes Reeves, Senior Media Relations Representative for Texas and New Mexico.

Xcel sends crews out to cut back limbs that could fall on power lines, causing power outages or even a wildfire due to live wire falling and sparking.

Reeves says in past year community members have lost homes and property due to brush that caught fire from a live wire and was close to the home.

Xcel Energy’s Vegetation Management group requires that a minimum clearance of six feet horizontal and 10 feet vertical from a power line.

In a press release from Xcel they say it is important people know that company employees and contractors should be the only one trimming trees if they are within six feet from powerlines.

Each Xcel community is on a five-year rotation, however they conduct trimming more frequently in some places.

Right now crews are focused on trimming in Pampa and will move to Canadian after that.

“In towns like that we have to sometimes go back into because they have so many trees of course, if you’re out more on the plains we can probably get by some places just every five years,” says Reeves.

A full list of the communities that will be in this years rotation has not been released yet, but Xcel will reach out to you before coming to your area and provide you with a phone number if you need to communicate with them at any time.

For more information on the program or to get in touch with Xcel about overgrown vegetation, click here.

