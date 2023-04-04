Very Windy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sustained westerly winds will be in the 25-35 mph range for most of Tuesday. Gust over 60 mph, and near 70 mph are likely. In addition the air will be very dry, creating high fire danger across the region. A dry cold front will move across the Panhandle late in the day and after highs in the 70s on Tuesday, will be closer to 60 degrees on Wednesday. No rain is in the forecast and temperatures will climb back into the 80s by Sunday.

