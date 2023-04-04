Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Very Windy

By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sustained westerly winds will be in the 25-35 mph range for most of Tuesday. Gust over 60 mph, and near 70 mph are likely. In addition the air will be very dry, creating high fire danger across the region. A dry cold front will move across the Panhandle late in the day and after highs in the 70s on Tuesday, will be closer to 60 degrees on Wednesday. No rain is in the forecast and temperatures will climb back into the 80s by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
Amarillo police say a man has died after he was hit by a train in downtown Amarillo.
Man hit by train, killed in downtown Amarillo
The Borger Fire Department responded to a tank fire and wild land fire that happened earlier...
Fire crews respond to tank and wild land fire in Borger earlier today

Latest News

Very Windy
First Alert Weather for 4/4
FIRST ALERT: Windy and critically dry conditions expected for Tuesday
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Windy and Dry Next Couple of Days
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner