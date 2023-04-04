Who's Hiring?
UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of SDSU

Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the men's national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By The Associated Press and EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - UConn topped off one of the most impressive March Madness runs in history Monday night, clamping down early and breaking it open late to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards for the Huskies (31-8), who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.

They won the six games by an average of an even 20 points, only a fraction less than what North Carolina did in sweeping to the title in 2009.

UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, only to see the Aztecs (32-7) trim the lead to five with 5:19 left. But Jordan Hawkins (16 points) answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and the only drama left was whether UConn would cover the 7 1/2-point spread and go 6-for-6 with double-digit wins.

Keshad Johnson had 14 points for San Diego State, which came up one win shy in this, its first trip to the Final Four.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

