Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Try Not to Blow Away!

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds are picking up and dry conditions are persisting for Tuesday. For the day today, expect slightly lower highs, as a front will work through the area, 50°s in the northwest, 80°s in the southeast. Winds will pick up to around 30-40 mph sustained, with gusts upwards of 70 throughout the day. This will prompt concerns for blowing dust will cause limited visibility. Tonight, the cold front will push through the whole area, dropping overnight lows close to, or below freezing. This will set the stage for calmer winds and cooler temps the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
Amarillo police are asking for information about a shooting that happened early Sunday morning...
Amarillo police asking for information on Sunday morning shooting resulting 1 person injured

Latest News

First Alert Update 4/4
First Alert Update 4/4
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Very Windy
Very Windy
First Alert Weather for 4/4
FIRST ALERT: Windy and critically dry conditions expected for Tuesday