Try Not to Blow Away!

Winds are picking up and dry conditions are persisting for Tuesday. For the day today, expect slightly lower highs, as a front will work through the area, 50°s in the northwest, 80°s in the southeast. Winds will pick up to around 30-40 mph sustained, with gusts upwards of 70 throughout the day. This will prompt concerns for blowing dust will cause limited visibility. Tonight, the cold front will push through the whole area, dropping overnight lows close to, or below freezing. This will set the stage for calmer winds and cooler temps the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.