Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement has arrested a suspect after a police chase that ended in Amarillo.

Multiple agencies including DPS and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the chase.

According to Sheriff Thomas, the chase started on the New Mexico and Texas state line.

Officials were able to stop the vehicle on Arnot Road near the Love’s Travel Stop after using spikes to stop the vehicle.

Officials say the driver was ramming other cars along I-40 throughout the chase, including a Potter County deputy’s vehicle.

Officials originally said the Potter County Deputy’s vehicle was hit during the chase, but police learned that was not the case.

Oldham County Sheriff vehicles are also on scene.

