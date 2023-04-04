Who's Hiring?
Strong winds and grass fires causing travel concerns in Panhandle area

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Strong winds and grass fires in the Panhandle Oklahoma area are causing travel concerns.

Hutchinson County:

Officials say the evacuation for Beverly Hills has been lifted since 4 p.m. and residents can return home.

TxDOT says SH 136 north of Borger is closed in both directions. Traffic is being rerouted to FM 1559.

The fire started about 2:44 p.m. on Ranch-to-Market Road 3474 north of Borger,

They said this is in the same location from this morning.

Drivers are asked to use caution for emergency personnel.

Union County:

Crews responded to a grass fire on Highway 64/87 at MM 427.

The release says Clayton Fire and Rescue has contained the fire at this time.

Officials ask to please move over for emergency vehicles and to slow down in the area.

Beaver County:

Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working on closing US-83 from Turpin to the Texas State line due to low visibility.

Officials say the visibility is very limited due to the high winds.

This is the view from Trooper Tanner Bozarth #217's vehicle on US-83 in Beaver County, south of Bryans Corner. There is...

Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

