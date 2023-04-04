SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Ty Hoobler, Amberlee Gerald and Cory Hamilton

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Ty Hoobler, Amberlee Gerald and Cory Hamilton on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Hoobler about how great their season is going, their upcoming game with Caprock, and more!

Amberlee Gerald, West Plains Girls Soccer Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Gerald about their game against Wichita Falls, how they’ll plan for next season and more!

Cory Hamilton, Randall Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Hamilton about yesterday’s game against Pampa, the windy weather that moved today’s games and more!

