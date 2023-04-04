Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Ty Hoobler, Amberlee Gerald and Cory Hamilton

If you missed today’s interviews with Ty Hoobler, Amberlee Gerald and Cory Hamilton on the...
If you missed today’s interviews with Ty Hoobler, Amberlee Gerald and Cory Hamilton on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Ty Hoobler, Amberlee Gerald and Cory Hamilton on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Hoobler about how great their season is going, their upcoming game with Caprock, and more!

Amberlee Gerald, West Plains Girls Soccer Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Gerald about their game against Wichita Falls, how they’ll plan for next season and more!

Cory Hamilton, Randall Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Hamilton about yesterday’s game against Pampa, the windy weather that moved today’s games and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High Softball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High Softball Head Coach
Amberlee Gerald, West Plains Girls Soccer Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Amberlee Gerald, West Plains Girls Soccer Head Coach
Cory Hamilton, Randall Baseball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Cory Hamilton, Randall Baseball Head Coach
TPSN will be hosting the Palo Duro vs Amarillo Sandies baseball game.
Stream the Palo Duro vs Amarillo Sandies baseball game here