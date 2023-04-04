Registration open for first ever Jax Mendoza Memorial Baseball Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is now open for teams to participate in events for the 1st annual Jaxson Mendoza Memorial Baseball Day.

The event will be on Saturday, April 22nd at the Rick Klein Baseball complex. It will benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas and the Jax Mendoza Scholarship Fund.

In August 2022, 14-year-old Jaxson Erik Mendoza of Amarillo lost his battle with epilepsy.

Jax was determined to continue living life to the fullest and has been described by most as a Gentle Warrior since his passing. Jax had a love for sports....most of all, baseball. The community is invited to participate in an event memorializing his name and his love for family, friends, faith and the game with a fun baseball-filled day! This event will raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas and also lay the foundation of a scholarship fund in Jaxson’s memory.

There will be special JMMBD merchandise for purchase, raffles consisting of autographed Sod Poodles baseballs and a custom bat from Bomb City Baseball up for grabs. There will also be food trucks on-site to enjoy all day, and a bounce house for children.

There will also be youth league games going at the ballpark all day.

Baseball and softball teams can pre-register to compete in a series of teams-based skills challenges that include velocity throwing, base running relays and catching drills. Teams from ages 6 all the way through high school are invited to participate. Travel ball, rotary, and even friend teams formed just for this event, are all encouraged to sign up for a time slot.

Skills challenges will run from 10:00am-5:00pm and the day will culminate in a longball competition starting at 5:00pm. There will be a competition to see who can hit the furthest dingers in all age categories- anyone is welcome to compete.

Teams wanting to sign up are asked to fill out the registration form or send an email to Jaxsonmendozabaseball@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.