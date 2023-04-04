Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall softball and baseball teams take care of business in wins over Pampa

Randall wins baseball and softball district matchups with Pampa.
Randall wins baseball and softball district matchups with Pampa.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall and Pampa faced off on Monday at Randall High School in both baseball and softball district action.

The games had to be moved up to Monday after being originally scheduled for Tuesday due to forecasts for high winds in the Texas panhandle.

The Lady Raiders and Lady Harvesters put on an offensive showcase with Randall taking the game 13-12. Sidney Soria shined in the win with three hits in four at-bats including a two-RBI single to put the Lady Raiders in control 9-6 in the third inning.

On the baseball field, it was a much lower scoring affair. A big third inning proved to be all the offense Randall needed with an RBI triple from O.J. Beltran followed by a two-run homer from Payton Bush (the first of his career) powering the Raiders to victory.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
Amarillo police say a man has died after he was hit by a train in downtown Amarillo.
Man hit by train, killed in downtown Amarillo

Latest News

Tascosa soccer star Bawi Lian named G.O.A.T. of the Week.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Bawi Lian
If you missed today’s interviews with Skyler Haddock, Shaun Massie, Heath McLaughlin and Sydney...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Skyler Haddock, Shaun Massie, Heath McLaughlin and Sydney Ward
Skyler Haddock, Canyon Softball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Skyler Haddock, Canyon Softball Head Coach
Shaun Massie and Heath McLaughlin, Palo Dur Boys Soccer Co-Head Coaches
SPORTS DRIVE: Shaun Massie and Heath McLaughlin, Palo Dur Boys Soccer Co-Head Coaches