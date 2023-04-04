Randall softball and baseball teams take care of business in wins over Pampa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall and Pampa faced off on Monday at Randall High School in both baseball and softball district action.

The games had to be moved up to Monday after being originally scheduled for Tuesday due to forecasts for high winds in the Texas panhandle.

The Lady Raiders and Lady Harvesters put on an offensive showcase with Randall taking the game 13-12. Sidney Soria shined in the win with three hits in four at-bats including a two-RBI single to put the Lady Raiders in control 9-6 in the third inning.

On the baseball field, it was a much lower scoring affair. A big third inning proved to be all the offense Randall needed with an RBI triple from O.J. Beltran followed by a two-run homer from Payton Bush (the first of his career) powering the Raiders to victory.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.