The Parc hosting ‘Sole 4 Soul’ run for the homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public can choose to run or walk the streets of downtown Amarillo to benefit the homeless on Saturday, April 15.

“There’s a lot of runs and walks in the Amarillo area, but what makes this one so unique and so special is we ant to take you on the journey that a lot of our members walk every single day,” said Hannah Stout, programs specialist for The Parc.

Volunteers can register for a 5K, 10K, or a 1 mile guided tour which will allow the community to gain perspective on the homeless in the area.

“We believe that you can’t judge somebody until you’ve walked in their shoes. We believe it’s informative, but it also builds empathy and understanding in people,” said Stout.

Breakfast will be provided by a longtime volunteer and funds raised from the run will benefit the homeless and go towards The Parc’s new building. The new building will hopefully be funded by the end of the year.

The homeless community is continuing to grow in Amarillo. With the new building, The Parc hopes to help more people and bring more resources to our area.

“The circumstances have just changed and so we are growing tremendously each day. We are seeing more numbers here than we’ve seen in a very long time,” said Stout.

To walk, run, or volunteer, click here to register.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.